If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Is Worth Taking A Chance On

In the last trading session, 3,432,310 shares of the HEXO Corp.(NYSE:HEXO) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.69, and it changed around -$0.22 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $976.63 Million. HEXO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.04, offering almost -65.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.32, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 65.32% since then. We note from HEXO Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.64 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.56 Million.

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO): Trading Information

Although HEXO has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $7.55- on Friday, May 28 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.39%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.82% year-to-date, but still up 0.0245 over the last five days. On the other hand, HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) is -0.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.84 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.48 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.85, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 17.34% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HEXO is forecast to be at a low of $3.73 and a high of $11.61. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +73.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -44.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. HEXO Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.93% of HEXO Corp. shares, and 17.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.94%. HEXO Corp. stock is held by 131 institutions, with ETF Managers Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 8.05% of the shares, which is about 9.86 Million shares worth $63.91 Million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with 0.95% or 1.16 Million shares worth $7.51 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 9862329 shares worth $63.91 Million, making up 8.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held roughly 1.16 Million shares worth around $7.51 Million, which represents about 0.95% of the total shares outstanding.