If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Is Worth Taking A Chance On

In today’s recent session, 5,285,916 shares of the CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V.(NYSE:CX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.51, and it changed around $0.28 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.12 Billion. CX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.91, offering almost -4.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.41, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 71.68% since then. We note from CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.61 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.49 Million.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended CX as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX): Trading Information Today

Instantly CX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.34% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $8.91- on Wednesday, Jun 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.6%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.64% year-to-date, but still up 0.0266 over the last five days. On the other hand, CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) is -0.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.81 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.68 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.22, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 8.34% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CX is forecast to be at a low of $4.1 and a high of $11. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +29.26% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -51.82% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) projections and forecasts

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +65.26 percent over the past six months and at a 173.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 24.2%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +1400% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 117.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.54 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. to make $3.65 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $2.96 Billion. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 19.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -60.5%. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. earnings are expected to increase by 176.7% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 33.2% per year for the next five years.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. shares, and 40.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 40.86%. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. stock is held by 344 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 4.16% of the shares, which is about 61.2 Million shares worth $316.4 Million.

Brandes Investment Partners L.P., with 3.23% or 47.62 Million shares worth $246.19 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 34569800 shares worth $228.51 Million, making up 2.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund held roughly 24.67 Million shares worth around $127.55 Million, which represents about 1.67% of the total shares outstanding.