If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Is Worth Taking A Chance On

In the last trading session, 1,166,571 shares of the Calithera Biosciences, Inc.(NASDAQ:CALA) were traded, and its beta was 1.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.23, and it changed around -$0.18 or -0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $165.13 Million. CALA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.185, offering almost -177.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.87, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.14% since then. We note from Calithera Biosciences, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.01 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 918.01 Million.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CALA as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.24 for the current quarter.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA): Trading Information

Although CALA has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.59- on Wednesday, Jun 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.99%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.55% year-to-date, but still down -0.0089 over the last five days. On the other hand, Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) is 0.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.21 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 124.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CALA is forecast to be at a low of $2 and a high of $10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +348.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -10.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (CALA) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.3%. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 31% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.71% of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. shares, and 74.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.21%. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. stock is held by 150 institutions, with Primecap Management Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 13.96% of the shares, which is about 10.33 Million shares worth $25.01 Million.

Federated Hermes, Inc., with 9% or 6.67 Million shares worth $16.14 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 7066700 shares worth $17.1 Million, making up 9.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held roughly 3.96 Million shares worth around $11.37 Million, which represents about 5.35% of the total shares outstanding.