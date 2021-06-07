If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Is Worth Taking A Chance On

In today’s recent session, 4,841,180 shares of the Annaly Capital Management, Inc.(NYSE:NLY) have been traded, and its beta is 1.3. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.4, and it changed around -$0.05 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.15 Billion. NLY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.47, offering almost -0.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.26, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 33.4% since then. We note from Annaly Capital Management, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16.11 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.58 Million.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended NLY as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY): Trading Information Today

Although NLY has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.53% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $9.47- on Monday, Jun 07 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.69%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.11% year-to-date, but still up 0.0146 over the last five days. On the other hand, Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) is 0.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.89 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.32 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.3, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -1.06% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NLY is forecast to be at a low of $9 and a high of $9.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +3.72% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $514.79 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. to make $513.04 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $584.81 Million and $596.83 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -12%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -14%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -30.3%. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 54.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -3.25% per year for the next five years.

NLY Dividend Yield

Annaly Capital Management, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 27 – August 02, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 9.31 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.88. It is important to note, however, that the 9.31% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 10.69% per year.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.3% of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. shares, and 43.6% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 43.73%. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. stock is held by 894 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 8.85% of the shares, which is about 123.78 Million shares worth $1.06 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.87% or 109.99 Million shares worth $945.95 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 39280671 shares worth $337.81 Million, making up 2.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 31.42 Million shares worth around $270.25 Million, which represents about 2.25% of the total shares outstanding.