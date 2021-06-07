If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSE:USAS) Is Worth Taking A Chance On

In the last trading session, 1,059,869 shares of the Americas Gold and Silver Corporation(NYSE:USAS) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.74, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $228.6 Million. USAS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.9, offering almost -124.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.62% since then. We note from Americas Gold and Silver Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.43 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.32 Million.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended USAS as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSE:USAS): Trading Information

Instantly USAS has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.80E on Tuesday, Jun 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.41%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.46% year-to-date, but still up 0.0357 over the last five days. On the other hand, Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSE:USAS) is -0.26% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.73 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.34 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.77, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 59.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that USAS is forecast to be at a low of $1.66 and a high of $4.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +158.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.6% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Americas Gold and Silver Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSE:USAS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.55% of Americas Gold and Silver Corporation shares, and 28.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.02%. Americas Gold and Silver Corporation stock is held by 71 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.87% of the shares, which is about 6.48 Million shares worth $14.58 Million.

Merk Investments LLC, with 3.46% or 4.6 Million shares worth $10.35 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and ASA Gold & Precious Metals Limited were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 6051187 shares worth $13.01 Million, making up 4.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ASA Gold & Precious Metals Limited held roughly 4.6 Million shares worth around $12.01 Million, which represents about 3.46% of the total shares outstanding.