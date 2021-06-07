Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1,204,401 shares of the Heron Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:HRTX) were traded, and its beta was 1.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.55, and it changed around -$0.06 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.38 Billion. HRTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.4, offering almost -65.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.6% since then. We note from Heron Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.54 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.63 Million.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended HRTX as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.55 for the current quarter.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX): Trading Information

Although HRTX has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $13.90 on Friday, May 28 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.52%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.36% year-to-date, but still up 0.0044 over the last five days. On the other hand, Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) is -0.21% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.18 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.99 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 143.54% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HRTX is forecast to be at a low of $22 and a high of $70. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +416.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 62.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX) projections and forecasts

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -22.75 percent over the past six months and at a 12% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.4%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +9.8% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 15.6% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 60.7%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.2%. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 47.5% per year for the next five years.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.14% of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. shares, and 92.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.23%. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 282 institutions, with Franklin Resources, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 12.42% of the shares, which is about 12.65 Million shares worth $205.04 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.34% or 8.49 Million shares worth $137.64 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 3037983 shares worth $49.25 Million, making up 2.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 2.9 Million shares worth around $47.03 Million, which represents about 2.85% of the total shares outstanding.