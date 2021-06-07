Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1,416,574 shares of the Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:HARP) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.86, and it changed around -$5.08 or -0.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $515.83 Million. HARP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.24, offering almost -59.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.48% since then. We note from Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 399.66 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 233.15 Million.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended HARP as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.46 for the current quarter.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP): Trading Information

Although HARP has showed a red trend with a performance of -24.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $22.74 on Friday, May 28 increased the stock’s daily price by 30.25%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.05% year-to-date, but still down -0.2179 over the last five days. On the other hand, Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) is -0.32% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 932.81 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.1, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 102.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HARP is forecast to be at a low of $25 and a high of $40. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +152.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 57.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (HARP) projections and forecasts

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +18.09 percent over the past six months and at a -73.87% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.4%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +9.8% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 7.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 65.4%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 22% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.83% of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. shares, and 80.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.5%. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 135 institutions, with MPM ONCOLOGY IMPACT MANAGEMENT LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 11.99% of the shares, which is about 3.9 Million shares worth $81.55 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

MPM Asset Management, LLC, with 9.96% or 3.24 Million shares worth $67.75 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 743612 shares worth $15.56 Million, making up 2.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 493.3 Thousand shares worth around $9.51 Million, which represents about 1.52% of the total shares outstanding.