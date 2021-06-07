GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1,312,399 shares of the GoodRx Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:GDRX) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $38.36, and it changed around -$0.27 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.07 Billion. GDRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $64.22, offering almost -67.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.66, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.5% since then. We note from GoodRx Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.77 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.43 Million.
GoodRx Holdings, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended GDRX as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter.
GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX): Trading Information
Although GDRX has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.7% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $40.30 on Wednesday, Jun 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.81%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.05% year-to-date, but still up 0.0229 over the last five days. On the other hand, GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) is 0.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.46 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.77 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.07, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 9.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GDRX is forecast to be at a low of $27 and a high of $56. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +45.99% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -29.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.
GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -720.2% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 33.23% per year for the next five years.
GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.79% of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. shares, and 69.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.04%. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. stock is held by 238 institutions, with Wellington Management Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 6.53% of the shares, which is about 4.54 Million shares worth $177.25 Million.
Morgan Stanley, with 5.12% or 3.56 Million shares worth $138.93 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1311248 shares worth $51.16 Million, making up 1.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.1 Million shares worth around $42.82 Million, which represents about 1.58% of the total shares outstanding.