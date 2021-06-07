GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE:JOB): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 7,738,113 shares of the GEE Group, Inc.(NYSE:JOB) were traded, and its beta was 2.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.59, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $66.85 Million. JOB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.49, offering almost -322.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.29% since then. We note from GEE Group, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.84 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.04 Million.
GEE Group, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended JOB as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. GEE Group, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.
GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE:JOB): Trading Information
Although JOB has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $0.615 on Thursday, Jun 03 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.23%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.41% year-to-date, but still up 0.0956 over the last five days. On the other hand, GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE:JOB) is -0.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 340.06 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 56.3 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 366.1% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JOB is forecast to be at a low of $2.75 and a high of $2.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +366.1% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 366.1% from its current level to reach the projected low.
GEE Group, Inc. (JOB) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.9%. GEE Group, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 144.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.
GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE:JOB)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.81% of GEE Group, Inc. shares, and 33.4% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.45%. GEE Group, Inc. stock is held by 26 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.1% of the shares, which is about 1.25 Million shares worth $1.59 Million.
Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, with 0.7% or 792.26 Thousand shares worth $1.01 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 199699 shares worth $253.62 Thousand, making up 0.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held roughly 152.6 Thousand shares worth around $193.8 Thousand, which represents about 0.13% of the total shares outstanding.