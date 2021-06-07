Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Tantech Holdings Ltd(NASDAQ:TANH) – Marketing Sentinel

Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Tantech Holdings Ltd(NASDAQ:TANH)

In the last trading session, 1,332,380 shares of the Tantech Holdings Ltd(NASDAQ:TANH) were traded, and its beta was -0.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.24, and it changed around $0.06 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $44.51 Million. TANH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.65, offering almost -194.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.35% since then. We note from Tantech Holdings Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 756.32 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 946.24 Million.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -22.1%. Tantech Holdings Ltd earnings are expected to decrease by -5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.82% of Tantech Holdings Ltd shares, and 3.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.5%. Tantech Holdings Ltd stock is held by 10 institutions, with Marshall Wace LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.96% of the shares, which is about 344.69 Thousand shares worth $499.79 Thousand.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.88% or 315.8 Thousand shares worth $457.91 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

