Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

In the last trading session, 29,805,845 shares of the TAL Education Group(NYSE:TAL) were traded, and its beta was 0.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $30, and it changed around -$3.27 or -0.1% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.35 Billion. TAL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $90.96, offering almost -203.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $29.39, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.03% since then. We note from TAL Education Group’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 17.71 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.29 Million.

TAL Education Group stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended TAL as a Hold, whereas 26 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. TAL Education Group is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL): Trading Information

Although TAL has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $43.73 on Tuesday, Jun 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 31.4%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.58% year-to-date, but still down -0.237 over the last five days. On the other hand, TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) is -0.47% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.37 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.85 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $79.95, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 166.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TAL is forecast to be at a low of $53 and a high of $103. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +243.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 76.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

TAL Education Group (TAL) projections and forecasts

TAL Education Group share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -57.15 percent over the past six months and at a 335.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 27.2%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -133.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 162.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 39.7%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.1%. TAL Education Group earnings are expected to decrease by -2.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.19% of TAL Education Group shares, and 88.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.23%. TAL Education Group stock is held by 657 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 13.41% of the shares, which is about 59.55 Million shares worth $3.21 Billion.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc, with 13.02% or 57.81 Million shares worth $3.11 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 15272843 shares worth $1.18 Billion, making up 3.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 5.29 Million shares worth around $406.69 Million, which represents about 1.19% of the total shares outstanding.