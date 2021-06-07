Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Southwestern Energy Company(NYSE:SWN) – Marketing Sentinel

Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Southwestern Energy Company(NYSE:SWN)

In today’s recent session, 10,622,493 shares of the Southwestern Energy Company(NYSE:SWN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.51, and it changed around $0.11 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.66 Billion. SWN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.85, offering almost -6.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.18, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 60.44% since then. We note from Southwestern Energy Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.34 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.1 Million.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN): Trading Information Today

Instantly SWN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.94% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.85- on Wednesday, Jun 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.81%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.85% year-to-date, but still up 0.0658 over the last five days. On the other hand, Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) is 0.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 38.08 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.52 day(s).

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15%. Southwestern Energy Company earnings are expected to decrease by -428.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

