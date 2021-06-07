Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHE)

In the last trading session, 7,415,119 shares of the Regional Health Properties, Inc.(NYSE:RHE) were traded, and its beta was 0.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.66, and it changed around $2.68 or 0.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $24.75 Million. RHE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.72, offering almost -89.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 92.29% since then. We note from Regional Health Properties, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.11 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.73 Million.

Regional Health Properties, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended RHE as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHE): Trading Information

Instantly RHE has showed a green trend with a performance of 22.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $18.27 on Friday, Jun 04 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.76%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.1% year-to-date, but still up 0.1382 over the last five days. On the other hand, Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHE) is 0.48% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 497.75 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 105.23 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $78, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 432.06% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RHE is forecast to be at a low of $78 and a high of $78. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +432.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 432.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (RHE) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.1%. Regional Health Properties, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -132.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.58% of Regional Health Properties, Inc. shares, and 12.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.54%. Regional Health Properties, Inc. stock is held by 14 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.74% of the shares, which is about 80.1 Thousand shares worth $366.86 Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.17% or 36.7 Thousand shares worth $168.07 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 36697 shares worth $168.07 Thousand, making up 2.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 3.32 Thousand shares worth around $15.19 Thousand, which represents about 0.2% of the total shares outstanding.