Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 5 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 16 recommended RRC as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Range Resources Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC): Trading Information Today

Instantly RRC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.14% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $15.24 on Tuesday, Jun 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.84%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.19% year-to-date, but still up 0.0811 over the last five days. On the other hand, Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) is 0.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 30.92 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.17 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.56, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -14.44% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RRC is forecast to be at a low of $8 and a high of $20. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +36.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -45.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) projections and forecasts

Range Resources Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +100.14 percent over the past six months and at a 1266.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -1%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +330% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 720% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 44.9%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $550.87 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Range Resources Corporation to make $584.59 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $349.26 Million and $381.55 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 57.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 53.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.2%. Range Resources Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 57.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 31.86% per year for the next five years.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.59% of Range Resources Corporation shares, and 92.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.12%. Range Resources Corporation stock is held by 367 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 15.35% of the shares, which is about 39.84 Million shares worth $411.58 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.41% or 27.02 Million shares worth $279.08 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 17224050 shares worth $177.92 Million, making up 6.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF held roughly 10.14 Million shares worth around $104.72 Million, which represents about 3.91% of the total shares outstanding.