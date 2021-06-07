Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Lithium Americas Corp.(NYSE:LAC)

In the last trading session, 2,201,014 shares of the Lithium Americas Corp.(NYSE:LAC) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.04, and it changed around $0.51 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.87 Billion. LAC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.75, offering almost -79.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.89, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 75.75% since then. We note from Lithium Americas Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.42 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3Million.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC): Trading Information

Instantly LAC has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $16.40 on Friday, Jun 04 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.2%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.28% year-to-date, but still up 0.0743 over the last five days. On the other hand, Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) is 0.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.68 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.56 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.15, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 31.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LAC is forecast to be at a low of $15.86 and a high of $25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +55.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Lithium Americas Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.75% of Lithium Americas Corp. shares, and 22.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 26.45%. Lithium Americas Corp. stock is held by 181 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.4% of the shares, which is about 2.87 Million shares worth $46.14 Million.

Van Eck Associates Corporation, with 1.49% or 1.78 Million shares worth $28.64 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2655794 shares worth $42.68 Million, making up 2.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF held roughly 1.8 Million shares worth around $25.56 Million, which represents about 1.51% of the total shares outstanding.