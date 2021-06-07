Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF)

In today’s recent session, 153,904 shares of the KBS Fashion Group Limited(NASDAQ:KBSF) have been traded, and its beta is 1.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.46, and it changed around $1.09 or 0.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.73 Million. KBSF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.83, offering almost -30.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.65, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 63% since then. We note from KBS Fashion Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 185.38 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 340.01 Million.

KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF): Trading Information Today

Instantly KBSF has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 32.35% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.94- on Monday, Jun 07 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.24%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.66% year-to-date, but still up 0.4784 over the last five days. On the other hand, KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) is 0.51% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 193.87 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.57 day(s).

KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -37.1%. KBS Fashion Group Limited earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.56% of KBS Fashion Group Limited shares, and 11.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.18%. KBS Fashion Group Limited stock is held by 7 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 6.67% of the shares, which is about 227.22 Thousand shares worth $747.55 Thousand.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.92% or 31.35 Thousand shares worth $103.14 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.