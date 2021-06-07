Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE)

In the last trading session, 5,292,994 shares of the Integrated Media Technology Limited(NASDAQ:IMTE) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.8, and it changed around $0.67 or 0.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $40.52 Million. IMTE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.31, offering almost -177.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.67% since then. We note from Integrated Media Technology Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.35 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.77 Million.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE): Trading Information

Instantly IMTE has showed a green trend with a performance of 16.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.75- on Friday, Jun 04 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.52%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.23% year-to-date, but still up 0.197 over the last five days. On the other hand, Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) is 0.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 199.59 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 112.76 day(s).

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Integrated Media Technology Limited earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 40.75% of Integrated Media Technology Limited shares, and 8.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.77%. Integrated Media Technology Limited stock is held by 4 institutions, with Citadel Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.23% of the shares, which is about 19.08 Thousand shares worth $107.02 Thousand.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., with 0.12% or 10.07 Thousand shares worth $56.48 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.