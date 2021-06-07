Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Genius Sports Limited(NYSE:GENI)

In the last trading session, 3,012,514 shares of the Genius Sports Limited(NYSE:GENI) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.33, and it changed around $0.52 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.81 Billion. GENI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.18, offering almost -18.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.8, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 54.06% since then. We note from Genius Sports Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.19 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.06 Million.

Genius Sports Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended GENI as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.2, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 46.27% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GENI is forecast to be at a low of $28 and a high of $33. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +54.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 31.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Genius Sports Limited earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.