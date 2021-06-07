Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)

In the last trading session, 1,326,100 shares of the Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.(NASDAQ:GLMD) were traded, and its beta was 2.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.4, and it changed around $0.66 or 0.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $85.29 Million. GLMD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.29, offering almost -85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.76% since then. We note from Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 325.94 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 262.23 Million.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended GLMD as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.38 for the current quarter.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD): Trading Information

Instantly GLMD has showed a green trend with a performance of 24.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.45- on Friday, Jun 04 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.45%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.09% year-to-date, but still up 0.2928 over the last five days. On the other hand, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) is 0.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 270.65 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.03 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.8, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 364.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GLMD is forecast to be at a low of $6 and a high of $25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +635.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 76.47% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -7.2%. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. earnings are expected to decrease by -39.5% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.14% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares, and 23.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.71%. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock is held by 31 institutions, with BVF Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 7.17% of the shares, which is about 1.8 Million shares worth $6.17 Million.

Ibex Investors LLC, with 6.08% or 1.53 Million shares worth $5.23 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 306010 shares worth $1.05 Million, making up 1.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 19.96 Thousand shares worth around $68.46 Thousand, which represents about 0.08% of the total shares outstanding.