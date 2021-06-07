Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)

In the last trading session, 1,326,100 shares of the Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.(NASDAQ:GLMD) were traded, and its beta was 2.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.4, and it changed around $0.66 or 0.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $85.29 Million. GLMD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.29, offering almost -85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.76% since then. We note from Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 325.94 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 262.23 Million.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended GLMD as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.38 for the current quarter.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD): Trading Information
Instantly GLMD has showed a green trend with a performance of 24.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.45- on Friday, Jun 04 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.45%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.09% year-to-date, but still up 0.2928 over the last five days. On the other hand, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) is 0.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 270.65 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.03 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.8, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 364.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GLMD is forecast to be at a low of $6 and a high of $25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +635.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 76.47% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -7.2%. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. earnings are expected to decrease by -39.5% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.14% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares, and 23.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.71%. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock is held by 31 institutions, with BVF Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 7.17% of the shares, which is about 1.8 Million shares worth $6.17 Million.
Ibex Investors LLC, with 6.08% or 1.53 Million shares worth $5.23 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take OffInvesting in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.
Add them to your watchlist before they take off!
Sponsored
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 306010 shares worth $1.05 Million, making up 1.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 19.96 Thousand shares worth around $68.46 Thousand, which represents about 0.08% of the total shares outstanding.