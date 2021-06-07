Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For C3.ai, Inc.(NYSE:AI)

In the last trading session, 3,836,317 shares of the C3.ai, Inc.(NYSE:AI) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $64.43, and it changed around -$3.83 or -0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.57 Billion. AI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $183.9, offering almost -185.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $47.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.71% since then. We note from C3.ai, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.88 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.83 Million.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
C3.ai, Inc. (AI) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. C3.ai, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -108.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -13.02% per year for the next five years.
C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.13% of C3.ai, Inc. shares, and 46.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.83%. C3.ai, Inc. stock is held by 238 institutions, with Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 13.95% of the shares, which is about 13.6 Million shares worth $896.09 Million.
Baker Hughes Holdings, LLC, with 11.1% or 10.81 Million shares worth $712.69 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1270800 shares worth $176.32 Million, making up 1.3% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 534.03 Thousand shares worth around $35.2 Million, which represents about 0.55% of the total shares outstanding.