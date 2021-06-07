Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For C3.ai, Inc.(NYSE:AI)

In the last trading session, 3,836,317 shares of the C3.ai, Inc.(NYSE:AI) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $64.43, and it changed around -$3.83 or -0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.57 Billion. AI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $183.9, offering almost -185.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $47.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.71% since then. We note from C3.ai, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.88 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.83 Million.

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. C3.ai, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -108.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -13.02% per year for the next five years.

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.13% of C3.ai, Inc. shares, and 46.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.83%. C3.ai, Inc. stock is held by 238 institutions, with Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 13.95% of the shares, which is about 13.6 Million shares worth $896.09 Million.

Baker Hughes Holdings, LLC, with 11.1% or 10.81 Million shares worth $712.69 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1270800 shares worth $176.32 Million, making up 1.3% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 534.03 Thousand shares worth around $35.2 Million, which represents about 0.55% of the total shares outstanding.