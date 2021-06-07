Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

In the last trading session, 12,079,026 shares of the Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.(NASDAQ:BBBY) were traded, and its beta was 1.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $31.71, and it changed around -$0.19 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.38 Billion. BBBY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $53.9, offering almost -69.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.3, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 76.98% since then. We note from Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 36.24 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.61 Million.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 5 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended BBBY as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY): Trading Information

Although BBBY has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.6% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $44.51 on Wednesday, Jun 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 28.76%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.79% year-to-date, but still up 0.174 over the last five days. On the other hand, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) is 0.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 32.88 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.97 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.54, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -19.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BBBY is forecast to be at a low of $18 and a high of $38. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +19.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -43.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) projections and forecasts

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +56.05 percent over the past six months and at a 248.51% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 20.6%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +104.1% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 4% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -11.8%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.87 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. to make $2.01 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending August 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $1.39 Billion. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 34.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18.2%. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 68% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 72.9% per year for the next five years.

BBBY Dividend Yield

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 06 – July 12, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 17.94 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.68. It is important to note, however, that the 17.94% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.48% of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares, and 99.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.12%. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock is held by 377 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 18.83% of the shares, which is about 20.08 Million shares worth $585.36 Million.

FMR, LLC, with 13.09% or 13.96 Million shares worth $406.94 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 10500188 shares worth $370.97 Million, making up 9.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 8.07 Million shares worth around $235.37 Million, which represents about 7.57% of the total shares outstanding.