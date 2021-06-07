Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

In the last trading session, 1,512,963 shares of the AST SpaceMobile, Inc.(NASDAQ:ASTS) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.23, and it changed around $0.14 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $425.74 Million. ASTS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.37, offering almost -208.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.96, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.43% since then. We note from AST SpaceMobile, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.65 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.39 Million.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS): Trading Information

Instantly ASTS has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $8.26- on Friday, Jun 04 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.36%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.39% year-to-date, but still up 0.1213 over the last five days. On the other hand, AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) is 0% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.35 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.41 day(s).

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -70.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.