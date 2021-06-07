Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Arrival(NASDAQ:ARVL)

In the last trading session, 2,727,322 shares of the Arrival(NASDAQ:ARVL) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.64, and it changed around $0.17 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.51 Billion. ARVL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.18, offering almost -80.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.62% since then. We note from Arrival’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.44 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.14 Million.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL): Trading Information

Instantly ARVL has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $21.23 on Thursday, Jun 03 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.78%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.27% year-to-date, but still up 0.0341 over the last five days. On the other hand, Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) is 0.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.63 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.17, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 46.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ARVL is forecast to be at a low of $25 and a high of $37. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +79.26% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 21.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Arrival (ARVL) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Arrival earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 76.7% of Arrival shares, and 8.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.45%. Arrival stock is held by 83 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.79% of the shares, which is about 16.93 Million shares worth $271.83 Million.

Capital World Investors, with 1.93% or 11.71 Million shares worth $188.04 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fundamental Investors Inc and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 6386585 shares worth $102.57 Million, making up 1.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 4.82 Million shares worth around $77.41 Million, which represents about 0.8% of the total shares outstanding.