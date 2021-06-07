Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock: A Game-Changer?

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (FATE) projections and forecasts

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +20.25 percent over the past six months and at a 0.95% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -48.6% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 20.6% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -6.2%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6Million in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. to make $6.03 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $13.23 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -54.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -12.3%. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -46.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -10.1% per year for the next five years.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.71% of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. shares, and 102.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.9%. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 383 institutions, with Redmile Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 13.78% of the shares, which is about 12.96 Million shares worth $1.07 Billion.

FMR, LLC, with 8.86% or 8.33 Million shares worth $686.7 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 3755311 shares worth $309.63 Million, making up 3.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF held roughly 3.13 Million shares worth around $273.18 Million, which represents about 3.32% of the total shares outstanding.