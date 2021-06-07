Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 11,017,292 shares of the Evofem Biosciences, Inc.(NASDAQ:EVFM) were traded, and its beta was -0.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.87, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $132.26 Million. EVFM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.53, offering almost -535.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.751, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.68% since then. We note from Evofem Biosciences, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.41 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.18 Million.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended EVFM as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.43 for the current quarter.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM): Trading Information

Although EVFM has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $0.92 on Wednesday, Jun 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.93%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.64% year-to-date, but still up 0.0724 over the last five days. On the other hand, Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) is -0.36% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.45 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.4 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 474.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EVFM is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $7. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +704.6% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 244.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (EVFM) projections and forecasts

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -60.48 percent over the past six months and at a 25.94% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +52.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -13.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4666.8%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 35.4%. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -6.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.96% of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. shares, and 51.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.35%. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. stock is held by 144 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 9.04% of the shares, which is about 9.29 Million shares worth $16.26 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.45% or 5.61 Million shares worth $9.81 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Heartland Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2400194 shares worth $4.2 Million, making up 2.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Heartland Value Fund held roughly 1.9 Million shares worth around $3.33 Million, which represents about 1.85% of the total shares outstanding.