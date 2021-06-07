Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 54,797 shares of the Euroseas Ltd.(NASDAQ:ESEA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.2, and it changed around $3.99 or 0.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $110.1 Million. ESEA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.6, offering almost -11.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.02, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 90% since then. We note from Euroseas Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 107.2 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 129.88 Million.

Euroseas Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ESEA as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Euroseas Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.89 for the current quarter.

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA): Trading Information Today

Instantly ESEA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 24.61% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $21.00 on Monday, Jun 07 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.24%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.7% year-to-date, but still up 0.2793 over the last five days. On the other hand, Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) is 0.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 35.98 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 22.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ESEA is forecast to be at a low of $21.5 and a high of $28. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +38.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) projections and forecasts

Euroseas Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +268.41 percent over the past six months and at a 643.1% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.5%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +345% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12400% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 49.1%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $18.9 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Euroseas Ltd. to make $21.98 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $13.51 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 39.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.2%. Euroseas Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 148.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 5% per year for the next five years.

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 61.11% of Euroseas Ltd. shares, and 4.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.92%. Euroseas Ltd. stock is held by 12 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.01% of the shares, which is about 136.58 Thousand shares worth $1.34 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.66% or 112.5 Thousand shares worth $1.11 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.