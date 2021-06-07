Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 1,421,312 shares of the Esports Entertainment Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:GMBL) were traded, and its beta was 0.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.51, and it changed around $1.15 or 0.1% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $252.34 Million. GMBL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.48, offering almost -95.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 71.62% since then. We note from Esports Entertainment Group, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 604.18 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.06 Million.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended GMBL as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL): Trading Information

Instantly GMBL has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $12.61 on Friday, Jun 04 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.79%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.97% year-to-date, but still up 0.0629 over the last five days. On the other hand, Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) is 0.1% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.67 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.58 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 79.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GMBL is forecast to be at a low of $20 and a high of $30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +139.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 59.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (GMBL) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -36.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.31% of Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. shares, and 11.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.05%. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. stock is held by 44 institutions, with Atom Investors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 6.63% of the shares, which is about 412.88 Thousand shares worth $6.2 Million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 4.69% or 291.75 Thousand shares worth $4.38 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Jacob Internet Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 224000 shares worth $3.36 Million, making up 3.6% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 193.88 Thousand shares worth around $2.91 Million, which represents about 3.11% of the total shares outstanding.