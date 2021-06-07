Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

Energy Transfer LP stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended ET as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Energy Transfer LP is expected to report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 21.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ET is forecast to be at a low of $10 and a high of $17. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +55.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) projections and forecasts

Energy Transfer LP share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +70.3 percent over the past six months and at a 987.5% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.8%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +100% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 203.4% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 61.1%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -17.2%. Energy Transfer LP earnings are expected to decrease by -118% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -6.9% per year for the next five years.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.31% of Energy Transfer LP shares, and 38.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 44.92%. Energy Transfer LP stock is held by 816 institutions, with Blackstone Group Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.87% of the shares, which is about 131.59 Million shares worth $1.01 Billion.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., with 2.77% or 74.87 Million shares worth $575.02 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 66439475 shares worth $507.6 Million, making up 2.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund held roughly 33.32 Million shares worth around $254.57 Million, which represents about 1.23% of the total shares outstanding.