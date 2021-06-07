ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1,074,316 shares of the ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.(NASDAQ:NDRA) were traded, and its beta was 1.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.22, and it changed around $0.19 or 0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $92.44 Million. NDRA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.1, offering almost -39.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.651, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.68% since then. We note from ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 595.78 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.15 Million.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended NDRA as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA): Trading Information

Instantly NDRA has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.26- on Friday, Jun 04 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.77%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.96% year-to-date, but still up 0.0521 over the last five days. On the other hand, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) is -0.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.35 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.17 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 170.27% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NDRA is forecast to be at a low of $6 and a high of $6. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +170.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 170.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.2%. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 73% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.2% of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. shares, and 8.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.34%. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. stock is held by 21 institutions, with AIGH Capital Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 3.12% of the shares, which is about 1.3 Million shares worth $975Thousand.

Flagship Harbor Advisors, LLC, with 1.67% or 697.03 Thousand shares worth $1.81 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 129378 shares worth $323.45 Thousand, making up 0.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 97.9 Thousand shares worth around $73.43 Thousand, which represents about 0.24% of the total shares outstanding.