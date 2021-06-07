Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) Surprises Bull With Its Outlook

In the last trading session, 2,657,356 shares of the Designer Brands Inc.(NYSE:DBI) were traded, and its beta was 2.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.08, and it changed around -$0.74 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.17 Billion. DBI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.48, offering almost -27.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 73.2% since then. We note from Designer Brands Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.98 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.51 Million.

Designer Brands Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended DBI as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Designer Brands Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter.

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI): Trading Information

Although DBI has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.4% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $18.83 on Friday, May 28 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.6%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.1% year-to-date, but still down -0.1359 over the last five days. On the other hand, Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) is -0.14% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.58 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.7 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 29.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DBI is forecast to be at a low of $18 and a high of $24. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +49.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 11.94% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) projections and forecasts

Designer Brands Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +92.81 percent over the past six months and at a 117.69% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 39.5%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +107% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 269.2% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 35.8%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -45%. Designer Brands Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -634.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 14.68% per year for the next five years.

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.99% of Designer Brands Inc. shares, and 92.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.96%. Designer Brands Inc. stock is held by 300 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 16.17% of the shares, which is about 10.54 Million shares worth $183.32 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.79% or 6.38 Million shares worth $110.98 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Advisors Inner Circle Fund-ICM Small Company Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 3917491 shares worth $68.16 Million, making up 6.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund-ICM Small Company Portfolio held roughly 2.02 Million shares worth around $24.79 Million, which represents about 3.11% of the total shares outstanding.