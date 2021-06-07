Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 16,178,193 shares of the Denison Mines Corp.(NYSE:DNN) were traded, and its beta was 2.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.37, and it changed around $0.09 or 0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.11 Billion. DNN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.81, offering almost -32.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.3, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 78.1% since then. We note from Denison Mines Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.25 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.03 Million.

Denison Mines Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended DNN as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Denison Mines Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN): Trading Information

Instantly DNN has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.39 on Friday, Jun 04 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.44%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.12% year-to-date, but still up 0.0379 over the last five days. On the other hand, Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN) is 0.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.34 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.96 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.61, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 17.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DNN is forecast to be at a low of $1.22 and a high of $2.2. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +60.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -10.95% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.5%. Denison Mines Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 15.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.57% of Denison Mines Corp. shares, and 16.4% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.49%. Denison Mines Corp. stock is held by 96 institutions, with Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.4% of the shares, which is about 19.25 Million shares worth $12.46 Million.

Old West Investment Management, LLC, with 2.01% or 16.08 Million shares worth $10.4 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 16608460 shares worth $18.1 Million, making up 2.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund held roughly 11.78 Million shares worth around $7.75 Million, which represents about 1.47% of the total shares outstanding.