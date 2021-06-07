Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1,177,968 shares of the Cyren Ltd.(NASDAQ:CYRN) were traded, and its beta was 0.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.71, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $53.7 Million. CYRN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.97, offering almost -177.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.94% since then. We note from Cyren Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.45 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13 Million.

Cyren Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CYRN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Cyren Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN): Trading Information

Instantly CYRN has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $0.729 on Friday, Jun 04 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.74%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.31% year-to-date, but still up 0.1867 over the last five days. On the other hand, Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) is 0.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.44 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.27 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 111.27% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CYRN is forecast to be at a low of $1.5 and a high of $1.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +111.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 111.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.4%. Cyren Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 12.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.31% of Cyren Ltd. shares, and 59.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.67%. Cyren Ltd. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Warburg Pincus LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 59.94% of the shares, which is about 32.21 Million shares worth $26.22 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 2.49% or 1.34 Million shares worth $1.09 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.