Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 4,020,069 shares of the Cronos Group Inc.(NASDAQ:CRON) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.87, and it changed around $0.26 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.21 Billion. CRON at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.83, offering almost -78.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.91, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 44.64% since then. We note from Cronos Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.96 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.99 Million.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON): Trading Information Today

Instantly CRON has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.02% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $9.36- on Thursday, Jun 03 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.81%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.28% year-to-date, but still down -0.0111 over the last five days. On the other hand, Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) is 0.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.8 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.29 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.63, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -13.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CRON is forecast to be at a low of $4.68 and a high of $10.66. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +20.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -47.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Cronos Group Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 49.22% of Cronos Group Inc. shares, and 14.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.58%. Cronos Group Inc. stock is held by 309 institutions, with Chescapmanager LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.39% of the shares, which is about 8.87 Million shares worth $61.58 Million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC, with 2.01% or 7.47 Million shares worth $51.87 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 7473976 shares worth $51.87 Million, making up 2.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 2.48 Million shares worth around $25.68 Million, which represents about 0.67% of the total shares outstanding.

