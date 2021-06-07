Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock Forecast 2021: $60 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In the last trading session, 1,753,991 shares of the Coursera, Inc.(NYSE:COUR) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $39.65, and it changed around $0.05 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.38 Billion. COUR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $62.53, offering almost -57.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $32.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.81% since then. We note from Coursera, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.31 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.5 Million.

Coursera, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended COUR as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $55.17, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 39.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that COUR is forecast to be at a low of $40 and a high of $60. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +51.32% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Coursera, Inc. (COUR) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Coursera, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -43% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.53% of Coursera, Inc. shares, and 60.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.62%. Coursera, Inc. stock is held by 84 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 15.58% of the shares, which is about 21.16 Million shares worth $952.06 Million.

Morgan Stanley, with 4.29% or 5.83 Million shares worth $262.23 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund and Thornburg Investment Trust-Thornburg Better World International Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1086534 shares worth $48.89 Million, making up 0.8% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Thornburg Investment Trust-Thornburg Better World International Fund held roughly 154.07 Thousand shares worth around $6.93 Million, which represents about 0.11% of the total shares outstanding.