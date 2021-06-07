Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 2,847,856 shares of the Coupang, Inc.(NYSE:CPNG) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $38.89, and it changed around -$0.63 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $67.38 Billion. CPNG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $69, offering almost -77.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $30.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.19% since then. We note from Coupang, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.56 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.62 Million.

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 13.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CPNG is forecast to be at a low of $37 and a high of $62. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +59.42% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Coupang, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 26.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.51% of Coupang, Inc. shares, and 83.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.06%. Coupang, Inc. stock is held by 226 institutions, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 36.47% of the shares, which is about 568.16 Million shares worth $28.04 Billion.

Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC, with 18.03% or 280.9 Million shares worth $13.86 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. and Morgan Stanley Insight Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 3081818 shares worth $152.09 Million, making up 0.2% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Insight Fund held roughly 2.56 Million shares worth around $126.18 Million, which represents about 0.16% of the total shares outstanding.