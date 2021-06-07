Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 3,735,059 shares of the Coinbase Global, Inc.(NASDAQ:COIN) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $228.79, and it changed around -$4.87 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $42.55 Billion. COIN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $429.54, offering almost -87.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $208, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.09% since then. We note from Coinbase Global, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.86 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.99 Million.

Coinbase Global, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended COIN as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Coinbase Global, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $2.09 for the current quarter.

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $394, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 72.21% from its current value. Analyst projections state that COIN is forecast to be at a low of $225 and a high of $650. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +184.1% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.66% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Coinbase Global, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 519.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.