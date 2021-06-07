Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook

In today’s recent session, 3,823,296 shares of the Cloudera, Inc.(NYSE:CLDR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.88, and it changed around $0.04 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.66 Billion. CLDR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.35, offering almost -21.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.34, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 41.18% since then. We note from Cloudera, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 23.42 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.58 Million.

Cloudera, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended CLDR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Cloudera, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter.

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR): Trading Information Today

Instantly CLDR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.25% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $15.98 on Tuesday, Jun 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.63%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.14% year-to-date, but still up 0.2348 over the last five days. On the other hand, Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) is 0.3% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.01 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.23 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.38, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 9.45% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CLDR is forecast to be at a low of $13 and a high of $22. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +38.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -18.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) projections and forecasts

Cloudera, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +41.43 percent over the past six months and at a -15.56% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.7%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -26.7% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.8%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.4%. Cloudera, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 55.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.33% of Cloudera, Inc. shares, and 83.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.33%. Cloudera, Inc. stock is held by 390 institutions, with Icahn, Carl, C. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 17.8% of the shares, which is about 52.33 Million shares worth $636.82 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.24% or 21.27 Million shares worth $258.91 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Global Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 8220000 shares worth $125.52 Million, making up 2.8% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held roughly 7.07 Million shares worth around $107.98 Million, which represents about 2.41% of the total shares outstanding.