Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 12,449,812 shares of the Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.(NYSE:CLF) were traded, and its beta was 2.3. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.87, and it changed around -$0.13 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.92 Billion. CLF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.9, offering almost -15.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.92, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 75.24% since then. We note from Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.99 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 21.26 Million.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended CLF as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.43 for the current quarter.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF): Trading Information

Although CLF has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $20.69 on Tuesday, Jun 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.96%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.36% year-to-date, but still down -0.0163 over the last five days. On the other hand, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) is -0.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 46.51 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.44, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CLF is forecast to be at a low of $20 and a high of $33. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +66.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.65% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) projections and forecasts

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +59.47 percent over the past six months and at a 2517.65% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 26.4%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +610.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 5533.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 254.8%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.99 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. to make $5.17 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.08 Billion and $1.65 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 362.8%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 214.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.9%. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -131.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 27.43% per year for the next five years.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.89% of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares, and 66.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.91%. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock is held by 513 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 10.92% of the shares, which is about 54.55 Million shares worth $1.1 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.48% or 42.34 Million shares worth $851.48 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 12686998 shares worth $255.14 Million, making up 2.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 12.41 Million shares worth around $249.55 Million, which represents about 2.48% of the total shares outstanding.