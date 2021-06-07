Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1,874,386 shares of the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:CCO) were traded, and its beta was 2.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.33, and it changed around $0.04 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.1 Billion. CCO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.63, offering almost -12.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 63.09% since then. We note from Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.21 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.49 Million.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended CCO as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.21 for the current quarter.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO): Trading Information

Instantly CCO has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.43- on Friday, May 28 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.12%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.41% year-to-date, but still down -0.0292 over the last five days. On the other hand, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) is -0.08% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.94 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.81 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.54, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 9.01% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CCO is forecast to be at a low of $2 and a high of $3. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +28.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -14.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) projections and forecasts

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +56.38 percent over the past six months and at a 13.6% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 22.4%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 58.6% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.7%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -36.2%. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -42.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 1% per year for the next five years.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.19% of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. shares, and 96.2% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.36%. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. stock is held by 200 institutions, with Allianz Asset Management GmbH being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 22.27% of the shares, which is about 104.87 Million shares worth $188.77 Million.

Ares Management LLC, with 8.93% or 42.05 Million shares worth $75.69 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

PIMCO Income Fd and Franklin Mutual Series Fund-Mutual Quest Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 50679773 shares worth $91.22 Million, making up 10.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Mutual Series Fund-Mutual Quest Fund held roughly 13.84 Million shares worth around $24.91 Million, which represents about 2.94% of the total shares outstanding.