Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 33,219,653 shares of the Clean Energy Fuels Corp.(NASDAQ:CLNE) were traded, and its beta was 1.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.31, and it changed around $0.19 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.86 Billion. CLNE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.79, offering almost -112.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 78.41% since then. We note from Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16.24 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.51 Million.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE): Trading Information

Instantly CLNE has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $11.24 on Friday, Jun 04 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.17%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.18% year-to-date, but still up 0.1508 over the last five days. On the other hand, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) is -0.14% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.67 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.42 day(s).

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) projections and forecasts

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +120.09 percent over the past six months and at a -350% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -566.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 200% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.4%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $73.8 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Clean Energy Fuels Corp. to make $82.51 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $59.85 Million and $70.89 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 23.3%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 49.3%. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by -149.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15% per year for the next five years.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.11% of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares, and 39.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.7%. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stock is held by 289 institutions, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 5.63% of the shares, which is about 11.26 Million shares worth $154.66 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.13% or 10.25 Million shares worth $140.81 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 7627469 shares worth $104.8 Million, making up 3.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.65 Million shares worth around $50.08 Million, which represents about 1.82% of the total shares outstanding.