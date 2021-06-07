Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months – Marketing Sentinel

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 12,746,771 shares of the Churchill Capital Corp IV(NYSE:CCIV) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.95, and it changed around $0.99 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.2 Billion. CCIV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $64.86, offering almost -170.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.6, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.92% since then. We note from Churchill Capital Corp IV’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16.46 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.72 Million.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV): Trading Information

Instantly CCIV has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $24.59 on Thursday, Jun 03 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.6%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.39% year-to-date, but still up 0.2047 over the last five days. On the other hand, Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) is 0.25% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 40.53 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.29 day(s).

Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Churchill Capital Corp IV earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Churchill Capital Corp IV shares, and 12.3% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.3%. Churchill Capital Corp IV stock is held by 223 institutions, with Magnetar Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.54% of the shares, which is about 5.26 Million shares worth $121.93 Million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 1.32% or 2.73 Million shares worth $63.37 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF and WCM Alternatives Event Driven Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 110469 shares worth $2.56 Million, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, WCM Alternatives Event Driven Fd held roughly 84.48 Thousand shares worth around $845.64 Thousand, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.

