China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPHI) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 1,989,130 shares of the China Pharma Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:CPHI) were traded, and its beta was 0.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.75, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $32.69 Million. CPHI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.63, offering almost -117.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.32, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.33% since then. We note from China Pharma Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.21 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.35 Million.
China Pharma Holdings, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CPHI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. China Pharma Holdings, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.
China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPHI): Trading Information
Instantly CPHI has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.12 on Wednesday, Jun 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 33.04%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.68% year-to-date, but still up 0.2614 over the last five days. On the other hand, China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPHI) is 0.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 326.58 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 138.97 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 500% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CPHI is forecast to be at a low of $4.5 and a high of $4.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +500% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 500% from its current level to reach the projected low.
China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (CPHI) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 28.6%. China Pharma Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 86.2% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 10% per year for the next five years.
China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPHI)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 54.25% of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. shares, and 2.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.17%. China Pharma Holdings, Inc. stock is held by 7 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.16% of the shares, which is about 507.28 Thousand shares worth $426.11 Thousand.
HRT Financial LLC, with 0.62% or 268.13 Thousand shares worth $225.23 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Valic Company I-Small Cap Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 195000 shares worth $163.8 Thousand, making up 0.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Valic Company I-Small Cap Fd held roughly 40Thousand shares worth around $35.49 Thousand, which represents about 0.09% of the total shares outstanding.