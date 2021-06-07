Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1,263,141 shares of the Celsius Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:CELH) were traded, and its beta was 2.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $78.13, and it changed around $4.6 or 0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.64 Billion. CELH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $80.88, offering almost -3.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 88.98% since then. We note from Celsius Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.37 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.28 Million.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Celsius Holdings, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended CELH as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Celsius Holdings, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter.
Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH): Trading Information
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $79.25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 1.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CELH is forecast to be at a low of $57 and a high of $92. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +17.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -27.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) projections and forecasts
Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $53.47 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Celsius Holdings, Inc. to make $62.25 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $30.04 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 78%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 28.3%. Celsius Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -26.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 60.41% per year for the next five years.
Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 74.92% of Celsius Holdings, Inc. shares, and 66.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 265.63%. Celsius Holdings, Inc. stock is held by 278 institutions, with Arcus Capital Partners, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 38.48% of the shares, which is about 22.01 Million shares worth $1.06 Billion.
Blackrock Inc., with 8.12% or 4.64 Million shares worth $223.1 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take OffInvesting in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.
Add them to your watchlist before they take off!
Sponsored
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1789612 shares worth $85.99 Million, making up 3.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 880.78 Thousand shares worth around $42.32 Million, which represents about 1.54% of the total shares outstanding.