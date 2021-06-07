Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1,263,141 shares of the Celsius Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:CELH) were traded, and its beta was 2.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $78.13, and it changed around $4.6 or 0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.64 Billion. CELH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $80.88, offering almost -3.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 88.98% since then. We note from Celsius Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.37 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.28 Million.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended CELH as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Celsius Holdings, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $79.25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 1.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CELH is forecast to be at a low of $57 and a high of $92. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +17.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -27.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $53.47 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Celsius Holdings, Inc. to make $62.25 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $30.04 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 78%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 28.3%. Celsius Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -26.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 60.41% per year for the next five years.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 74.92% of Celsius Holdings, Inc. shares, and 66.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 265.63%. Celsius Holdings, Inc. stock is held by 278 institutions, with Arcus Capital Partners, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 38.48% of the shares, which is about 22.01 Million shares worth $1.06 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.12% or 4.64 Million shares worth $223.1 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1789612 shares worth $85.99 Million, making up 3.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 880.78 Thousand shares worth around $42.32 Million, which represents about 1.54% of the total shares outstanding.