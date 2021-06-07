Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 2,068,357 shares of the Celsion Corporation(NASDAQ:CLSN) were traded, and its beta was 1.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.24, and it changed around $0.08 or 0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $107.33 Million. CLSN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.5, offering almost -424.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.43, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 65.32% since then. We note from Celsion Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.42 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.09 Million.

Celsion Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CLSN as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Celsion Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 222.58% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CLSN is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $4. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +222.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 222.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Celsion Corporation (CLSN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 45.8%. Celsion Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 12.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.54% of Celsion Corporation shares, and 18.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.83%. Celsion Corporation stock is held by 55 institutions, with Altium Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.04% of the shares, which is about 3.5 Million shares worth $4.82 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.61% or 3.12 Million shares worth $4.31 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1881608 shares worth $2.6 Million, making up 2.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.16 Million shares worth around $1.6 Million, which represents about 1.34% of the total shares outstanding.