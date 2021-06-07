Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 536,099 shares of the Carver Bancorp, Inc.(NASDAQ:CARV) have been traded, and its beta is 1.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.17, and it changed around $1.47 or 0.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $39Million. CARV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.97, offering almost -74.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.79, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 86.41% since then. We note from Carver Bancorp, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 547.32 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 267.73 Million.
Carver Bancorp, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CARV as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Carver Bancorp, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.
Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV): Trading Information Today
Instantly CARV has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 12.56% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $13.38 on Monday, Jun 07 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.07%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.98% year-to-date, but still up 0.4995 over the last five days. On the other hand, Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) is 0.59% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 103.84 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.39 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $300, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 2177.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CARV is forecast to be at a low of $300 and a high of $300. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +2177.9% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2177.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Carver Bancorp, Inc. (CARV) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -22.7%. Carver Bancorp, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 8.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.
Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 81.75% of Carver Bancorp, Inc. shares, and 15.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.36%. Carver Bancorp, Inc. stock is held by 20 institutions, with Wells Fargo & Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 5.15% of the shares, which is about 157.81 Thousand shares worth $1.43 Million.
Bank of America Corporation, with 4.81% or 147.23 Thousand shares worth $1.34 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 146500 shares worth $1.33 Million, making up 4.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Series held roughly 16.48 Thousand shares worth around $134.95 Thousand, which represents about 0.54% of the total shares outstanding.