Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CEI) Stock Forecast 2021: $781250 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In the last trading session, 5,079,186 shares of the Camber Energy, Inc.(NYSE:CEI) were traded, and its beta was 1.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.67, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $28.18 Million. CEI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.1, offering almost -362.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.34% since then. We note from Camber Energy, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.11 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.95 Million.

Camber Energy, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Sell, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CEI as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Camber Energy, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CEI): Trading Information

Instantly CEI has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $0.719 on Tuesday, Jun 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.9%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.27% year-to-date, but still up 0.0153 over the last five days. On the other hand, Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CEI) is -0.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.42 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.36 day(s).

Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Camber Energy, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -102.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CEI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.9% of Camber Energy, Inc. shares, and 7.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.18%. Camber Energy, Inc. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.89% of the shares, which is about 472.69 Thousand shares worth $486.87 Thousand.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 1.75% or 437.59 Thousand shares worth $450.71 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 364256 shares worth $375.18 Thousand, making up 1.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held roughly 165Thousand shares worth around $169.95 Thousand, which represents about 0.66% of the total shares outstanding.