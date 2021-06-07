BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 3,158,623 shares of the BSQUARE Corporation(NASDAQ:BSQR) were traded, and its beta was 1.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.53, and it changed around $0.2 or 0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $33.92 Million. BSQR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.83, offering almost -367.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.1, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.52% since then. We note from BSQUARE Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 808.98 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 600.29 Million.

BSQUARE Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BSQR as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. BSQUARE Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR): Trading Information

Instantly BSQR has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.07- on Friday, Jun 04 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.59%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.66% year-to-date, but still up 0.1096 over the last five days. On the other hand, BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) is 0.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 272.88 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.45 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 374.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BSQR is forecast to be at a low of $12 and a high of $12. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +374.31% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 374.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18.1%. BSQUARE Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 79.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.79% of BSQUARE Corporation shares, and 29.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.19%. BSQUARE Corporation stock is held by 24 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 8.46% of the shares, which is about 1.13 Million shares worth $1.72 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.99% or 400.47 Thousand shares worth $608.72 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 186526 shares worth $283.52 Thousand, making up 1.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 180.44 Thousand shares worth around $274.27 Thousand, which represents about 1.35% of the total shares outstanding.