Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 17,469,431 shares of the Borqs Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:BRQS) were traded, and its beta was 2.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.97, and it changed around $0.06 or 0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $86.52 Million. BRQS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.35, offering almost -245.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.49% since then. We note from Borqs Technologies, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.2 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.08 Million.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended BRQS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS): Trading Information

Instantly BRQS has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.02 on Friday, Jun 04 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.08%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.02% year-to-date, but still up 0.0758 over the last five days. On the other hand, Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) is -0.07% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.98 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.73 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 1137.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BRQS is forecast to be at a low of $12 and a high of $12. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +1137.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1137.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (BRQS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Borqs Technologies, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 1.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.26% of Borqs Technologies, Inc. shares, and 4.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.55%. Borqs Technologies, Inc. stock is held by 19 institutions, with Virtu Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.26% of the shares, which is about 229.17 Thousand shares worth $341.46 Thousand.

Bank of America Corporation, with 0.23% or 203.07 Thousand shares worth $302.58 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dunham Monthly Distribution Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 61731 shares worth $72.23 Thousand, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 40.15 Thousand shares worth around $59.82 Thousand, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.