BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 174,000,000 shares of the BlackBerry Limited(NYSE:BB) were traded, and its beta was 1.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.86, and it changed around -$2.02 or -0.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.88 Billion. BB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.77, offering almost -107.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 68.47% since then. We note from BlackBerry Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 251.95 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 31.08 Million.

BlackBerry Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended BB as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. BlackBerry Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB): Trading Information

Although BB has showed a red trend with a performance of -12.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $20.17 on Thursday, Jun 03 increased the stock’s daily price by 31.28%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.09% year-to-date, but still up 0.3902 over the last five days. On the other hand, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) is 0.66% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 44.5 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.43 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.56, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -31.02% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BB is forecast to be at a low of $4.5 and a high of $20. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +44.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -67.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) projections and forecasts

BlackBerry Limited share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +86.04 percent over the past six months and at a -150% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.9%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -350% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -145.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -10.3%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $171.25 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect BlackBerry Limited to make $180Million in revenue for the quarter ending August 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $214.09 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -37.8%. BlackBerry Limited earnings are expected to decrease by -616.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.48% of BlackBerry Limited shares, and 42.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 43.02%. BlackBerry Limited stock is held by 458 institutions, with Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 8.26% of the shares, which is about 46.72 Million shares worth $393.89 Million.

Primecap Management Company, with 7.79% or 44.05 Million shares worth $371.32 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 13467166 shares worth $113.53 Million, making up 2.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Primecap Fund held roughly 9.98 Million shares worth around $84.09 Million, which represents about 1.76% of the total shares outstanding.