Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 2,978,788 shares of the Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation(NASDAQ:BGFV) were traded, and its beta was 2.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $30.59, and it changed around -$3.94 or -0.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $681.86 Million. BGFV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.75, offering almost -23.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 94.28% since then. We note from Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.61 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.4 Million.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended BGFV as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $1.08 for the current quarter.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV): Trading Information

Although BGFV has showed a red trend with a performance of -11.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $37.75 on Thursday, Jun 03 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.97%. The company’s shares are currently up 2% year-to-date, but still down -0.0344 over the last five days. On the other hand, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) is 0.6% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.2 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BGFV is forecast to be at a low of $26 and a high of $26. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -15% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -15% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) projections and forecasts

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +241.65 percent over the past six months. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +3500% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -34.4% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.1%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $291.65 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation to make $295.58 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $227.94 Million and $304.96 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 28%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -3.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 29.9%. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 546.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -6.54% per year for the next five years.

BGFV Dividend Yield

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 26 – July 30, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.35 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.72. It is important to note, however, that the 2.35% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 7.75% per year.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.27% of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation shares, and 45.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 48.92%. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation stock is held by 115 institutions, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 5.1% of the shares, which is about 1.14 Million shares worth $17.84 Million.

Acadian Asset Management. LLC, with 3.86% or 861.33 Thousand shares worth $13.52 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 534933 shares worth $8.4 Million, making up 2.4% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio held roughly 367.9 Thousand shares worth around $4.79 Million, which represents about 1.65% of the total shares outstanding.